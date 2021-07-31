Escaped murder suspect recaptured

MEXICALI — The walkabout of escaped Imperial County Jail inmate Athan Emmanuel Estrada ended here Friday morning with his capture by Mexicali police.
Estrada, 21, had been at large since 8 p.m. on July 23, when he mistakenly was released from the jail after he assumed the identity of another inmate.
Estrada was arrested by El Centro Police July 21 in a domestic violence incident. He was charged later that day for murder in connection to a June 7 shooting at the Crown Motel, 330 N. Imperial Ave., that led to the death of 28-year-old Pablo Dominguez of El Centro.
The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the U.S. Marshal Service worked early Friday with Mexicali police in Estrada’s capture.
The news website El Crimen reported that U.S. marshals notified Mexicali law enforcement as to the whereabouts of the suspect. They reportedly found and arrested him about 1:30 a.m. in a residence located at 830 Cesuras Ave. in Fraccionamiento Los Jazmines neighborhood.
Local police transported Estrada to the Calexico port of entry where he was placed into of the custody of the marshals.
ICSO said the capture of Estrada was not possible without the assistance and coordinated efforts from the community, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Direccion de Seguridad Publica Municipal (Mexicali police), the Border Crime Suppression Team, the Brawley Police Department and the El Centro Police Department.
Estrada was booked at the Oren Fox Detention Facility. ICSO said it will continue to investigate the circumstances that resulted in his release from custody.
Estrada was scheduled to appear Wednesday morning at the Superior Courthouse in Brawley for confirmation of counsel in his domestic violence and murder cases.
Because he failed to appear, Judge Monica Lepe-Negrete issued two warrants for his arrest.
The first was a $50,000 bench warrant tied to four charges: burglary, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, threats to commit crime resulting in death and exhibiting a deadly weapon other than firearm.
The other warrant was of the no-bail variety and connected to his murder charge.
