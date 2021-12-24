Ex-councilman sees toy donation as a parenting opportunity

EL CENTRO — Former City Councilman Jason Jackson is hoping to get his young children started early in the habit of community involvement.
That’s one of the reasons daughter Kensi, 4, and son Raiden, 2, were on hand when Jackson and his wife, Sandra, dropped off roughly 75 toys for children at the House of Hope homeless shelter at the corner of Orange Avenue and LaBrucherie Road.
Jackson said he recently held a large Christmas party at his home. In lieu of bringing food or beverages, he asked his guests to bring toys to deliver to one of the local non-profits. Originally, he said, he had the Sure Helpline Crisis Center in mind, but after they advised him they had already received an abundance of Christmas toys, he thought of his friend Guadalupe “Lupita” Rodriguez, Imperial County director of outreach for Catholic Charities of San Diego, which operates the House of Hope.
Jackson said his connection with the shelter dates back at least 20 years through his involvement in Kiwanis and the El Centro City Council.
Rodriguez was only too happy to take the toys off his hands. She said such gifts are particularly meaningful to the older children at the shelter. “Some of these kids have never gotten a Christmas gift in their lives,” she said.
For his part, Jackson said he not only wanted to share his own blessings, but also to teach young Kensi and Raiden to do the same.
While Raiden, who’ll turn 3 in April, was clearly having fun, it wasn’t apparent he was aware of his dad’s grand design. Kensi, on the other hand, seemed to have a hold of things. In fact, if anything, she was more excited about delivering the toys so other children “can be happy” than one of the home’s current tenants, 3-year-old Genesis, appeared about getting them.
“It’s a big change for her,” Corina Duarte, Catholic Charities’ lead staff for homeless services said of the little girl. “She’s trying to adjust.”
Jackson said he plans to make the toy drive a regular component of his annual Christmas celebration.
