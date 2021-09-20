Exhibition will reflect on change born of crisis

CALEXICO — The re-opening exhibition at the Steppling Art Gallery at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley will invite audiences to reflect on how the last 18 months have transformed the Imperial Valley.
The exhibition’s theme, “Crisis y cosecha,” (“Harvest of Crisis”) will feature artwork from more than 20 local artists. The exhibition is a collaboration of Steppling Art Gallery and the Calexico-based Imperial Valley Equity & Justice Coalition (IVEJC), and it is co-sponsored by the Associated Students at SDSU-IV.
An opening reception for the exhibition will be held on Thursday, from 5-8 p.m., following COVID-19 protocols of the SDSU-IV campus.
The exhibition expands on themes of a virtual show co-hosted by Steppling Art Gallery and IVEJC during the summer 2020 COVID-19 wave. That show, Imperial Valley Hope and Resilience, sought to commemorate the collective hardship of the summer, while also highlighting the resilience of a community that experiences chronic crises that pre-date the pandemic. In Crisis y cosecha, artists look toward the future with a kind of optimism forged from the rise of national and local social movements and public engagement that emerged from the pandemic, building on a longer history of local struggles on both sides of the border.
“There will be no ‘post’ pandemic return to normal," said Luis Flores, from IVEJC. "In the last year and half, we have lived not only through a global pandemic, but also the country’s largest racial and social justice movement, historic shifts in national and local politics, and the scorching realities of climate change. The exhibition invites artists to reflect on the transformative potential that comes with experiencing overlapping crises and traumas.”
One of the local artists featured will be Karla-Lisseth Hernandez Muñoz. Her painting, “The Sold Land in Calexico City,” depicts anonymous agricultural workers in a corridor of crops mirrored by law enforcement overlooking the dirt corridor along the U.S.-Mexico barrier. “The white space is a metaphor about the difficulty of seeing farm workers and migrant workers visually and recognizing legally their rights,” the painting’s description reads.
In addition to paintings, drawings, and poetry, the exhibition will also feature installation-based art. A wall of “wheat-pasting” artwork by Calexico artist Janneth Aguirre will accompany a large multi-pane mural by SDSU student artists reflecting on the struggles for bilingual education in the State of California, a commentary on linguistic inclusivity that remains relevant.
Other artworks in the exhibition were created in social movement actions, including 20 crosses produced during last spring’s encampment alongside the U.S.-Mexico barrier in Calexico, commemorating the 13 migrants who lost their lives outside Holtville in March 2021, and a sculptural work from Mexicali Resiste, a movement that has challenged the privatization of water in Mexicali since 2017.
“It is exciting to re-open the gallery doors for in-person programming with such a great exhibition featuring the work of local artists, activists and creatives," said Luis Hernandez, director of the Steppling Gallery and an art instructor at SDSU-IV and Imperial Valley College. "Immediately after we organized the Imperial Valley Hope and Resilience online exhibition almost exactly one year ago, I knew I wanted to follow up with an event where some of the participating artists could gather and show their work (in a physical space). Unfortunately, the pandemic and other external forces still limit the movement and presence of bodies in space, but I’m glad that within the current restrictions, we were able to organize this first in-person show.”
All participating artists will receive an honorarium with funds provided by the Latino Community Foundation. Some of the artwork will be for sale by the artists.
The exhibition will be on view Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. through Nov. 4, or by appointment.
