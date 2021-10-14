HOLTVILLE – The University of California Cooperative Extension Imperial County will hold its 32nd annual Fall Desert Crops Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9.
This year’s workshop will be conducted in a hybrid in-person/virtual format, UCCE-Imperial said in a release.
More details regarding pre-registration, speakers and topics, and continuing education units are to come, the release said.
For more information on the workshop, contact Oli Bachie at obachie@ucanr.edu, Apurba Barman at akbarman@unanr.edu or Ali Montazar at amontazar@ucanr.edu, or call (442) 265-7700.
