FAMILY: Individual needs should inform emergency plans

Storms, natural disasters and other emergency situations are unpredictable. Planning for the unpredictable is no small task, but emergency response professionals and public health agencies emphasize the importance of having a plan in place should disaster strike.
The National Centers for Environmental Information reported there were a record 22 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters across the United States in 2020. That shattered the previous annual record and led to $95 billion in damages, marking a bookend to a five-year period between 2016 and 2020 that saw the total cost of a billion-dollar disasters exceed $600 billion. Such figures illustrate that while the disasters themselves may be unpredictable, it’s not hard to conclude that they’re going to come and they’re going to be costly.
When planning for disasters, families are urged to consider the specific needs of each person in their household. Ready.gov, a disaster preparedness public service campaign sponsored by the U.S. government, urges families to keep the following factors in mind as they prepare disaster response plans for their households.
- Ages of members within your household: The ages of individuals within the household merit consideration. Young children or seniors may not be able to navigate the household in emergency situations, and it may take longer for heads of household to get everyone out if some people need assistance. Emergency plans can be altered as children grow older and can take on more responsibility.
- Responsibilities for assisting others: Assign older children and adults specific responsibilities if anyone in the household will require assistance. For example, adolescents can help a live-in grandparent get out of the house.
- Locations frequented: Defining the locations household members frequent can make it easier to find everyone in the case of emergency.
- Dietary needs: Document the unique dietary needs, including food allergies, of each person in the household so no one has an adverse reaction to food during or after evacuating.
- Medical needs: Document each individual’s medical needs, including their prescriptions and any equipment they need.
- Disabilities: Include individual’s disabilities-related needs or access and functional needs, including devices and equipment.
- Languages spoken: This information can help emergency response personnel communicate with anyone who does not speak the native tongue.
- Cultural and religious considerations: Document individuals’ cultural and religious considerations so anyone trying to help them can do so while respecting their beliefs.
- Pets or service animals: Emergency assistance shelters admit only service animals, so anyone traveling with animals will need to provide proof that the animal is recognized as a service animal. Families should plan ahead and arrange for housing for pets in the case they have to evacuate their homes.
No two families are the same, so it’s a must that disaster preparedness plans take each individual’s needs into consideration.
