Feline fosters needed

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 92F. Winds light and variable.