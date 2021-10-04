Feline fosters needed

It seems as though kitten season is never going to end this year.
The Humane Society of Imperial County is receiving SEVERAL phone calls and emails daily from community members who have found either mother cats with kittens, litters of kittens, or single kittens that have been abandoned. As much as the Humane Society team would love to help each and every one of them, due to the extreme overcrowding we are experiencing and the lack of open foster homes the shelter is unable to accommodate these animals in need. In order for the Humane Society to take in any new cats and kittens off the streets and into our care, foster homes must first be in place. Shelters are full of funny smells, loud noises and can very stressful for moms with babies. When stressed, Mom may neglect her kittens, and Mom and/or kittens may become ill. To ensure that moms and kittens receive optimal care, a quiet and comfortable place (such as your home) is required.
A wide range of fosters are needed:
Fosters for bottle babies.
Fosters for younger and teenage kittens.
Fosters for nursing moms with kittens.
Fosters for cats or kittens with special needs, such as elderly cats or cats and kittens with illness or injury.
If needed, the Humane Society will supply fosters with all the necessary food and supplies, or fosters can choose to purchase their own supplies and use those purchases as a tax write off. The shelter will also cover all medical expenses that are associated. Rest assured, however you choose to foster the Humane Society team will be close by to assist you should the need arise. The shelter will also provide fosters with all the care information that is needed to help ensure a successful foster process, and that the experience is a positive one for everyone. Although fostering is temporary, please keep in mind that the length of fostering varies from case to case. Sometimes fostering lasts as little as a couple of weeks, to as long as a few months.
If any of our Imperial Valley community members are able to open their hearts and homes to some feline friends in need, please let us know and shoot us an email at: ivhumanesociety@gmail.com
Please note that all potential fosters may be subject to screening.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
