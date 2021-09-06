Fight, alleged gun threat at Central under investigation

EL CENTRO — El Centro High School District said is it investigating an incident that occurred Friday afternoon that resulted in a Central Union High School student being detained in handcuffs by El Centro Police.
According to El Centro Police Department radio logs, police were summoned at 3:19 p.m. following a fight on campus. A security guard reportedly told police a student had instigated the fight with some other students, and apparently about six of them showed up after school to take him up on it.
It’s not entirely clear from the logs what happened after that, but it seems there was a fight that was broken up. It appears the combatants were taken to an office. However, the report said the one accused of instigating the fight tried to leave, but not before allegedly threatening to return to campus with a “gat” (gun). That’s when ECPD was called.
Police reportedly handcuffed the student, who denied making the threat. Police then searched the student’s residence with his mother’s consent.
No weapon was found, logs said.
The student was then turned over to his mother.
The report indicated the student had redness on the right side of his face and that he had refused medical aid.
CUHSD issued a brief statement on the incident in a press release Sunday. “On Friday, September 3, 2021, an altercation occurred on the Central Union High School campus,” the release said. “Staff and officials responded to stop the incident and restore order. The matter is under investigation.”
