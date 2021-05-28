Firefighters prevent total loss at apartment building fire

EL CENTRO – This city’s Fire Department fought yet another major blaze Wednesday morning, when it respondent to a fire at the Olivewood Garden Apartments at 1770 W. Olive Ave.
El Centro Fire Department said in a release it began receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a structure fire at the location at 10:40 a.m.
A first-alarm assignment was dispatched with three ECFD engine companies and one battalion chief with 11 personnel. The first-in unit reportedly arrived on the scene at 10:43 a.m., three minutes after the initial call for service. The two-story apartment building, which contained 10 residential units and no sprinkler system, was showing heavy smoke, with flame visible in two units.
ECFD said the first-in engine company officer made an aggressive push into the building, finding heavy smoke conditions, high heat, and minimal fire extension into the apartment.
Additional crews assisted with a combination fire attack of the outside fire and provided for vertical ventilation of the building, ECFD said. Fire crews quickly doused the flames while performing search-and-rescue operations to ensure no residents were trapped in the building.
The fire was confined to the two apartments. Two other apartments received smoke damage, but firefighters kept the fire from extending into additional units. A total of eight units were saved, ECFD said.
A second-alarm for mutual aid was requested at 10:43 a.m. The mutual aid request brought resources from the city of Imperial and Imperial County. Help from the Holtville was canceled en route, and a Calexico unit was canceled on scene.
One civilian was treated and transported to a local hospital. No injuries to firefighters were reported.
ECFD said off-duty personnel and mutual-aid resources added seven firefighters to the scene for support in firefighting operations for a total of 18 fire personnel.
Other cooperating agencies included the El Centro Police and Fire Dispatch Center, American Red Cross, AMR Ambulance, the Imperial Irrigation District, Southern California Gas Co., El Centro Code Enforcement Division, El Centro Public Works, and El Centro Police Department.
American Red Cross caseworkers will continue to assist with the recovery phase in collaboration with local partner agencies to ensure a successful recovery for those affected, ECFD said.
The department said its investigators have identified the fire’s point of origin and are currently working to determine the cause. Any witnesses or individuals with information related to the fire are encouraged to call (760) 337-4530.
