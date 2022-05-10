First aid training at sea
Seaman Daniel Gregory, right, from Manassas, Va., instructs Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Eric Castro, from Holtville, to check for injuries on a mannequin during tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training on the missile deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance on May 4 in the Phillipine Sea. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. NAVY/MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS TAYLOR CRENSHAW

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

