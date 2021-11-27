Georgia jury followed 10 Commandments; Wisconsin’s, not so much

Ancient peoples believed their gods controlled every human endeavor.
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, God spoke through 12 people in the state of Georgia, the 11 whites and one Black on the jury considering the fate of three white men who were charged with murdering a young Black man in February 2020.
Names: Gregory and his son Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of murder and other charges on Wednesday. The victim was Ahmaud Aubrey.
The jury’s vote to convict was tipped off in the morning by the jury requesting that the original video of the chase and killing supplied by one of the murderers and the replaying of the original five-minute-long 911 call.
The video was one thing, but the replaying of the first few seconds of the 911 tape cemented, in my view, the conviction.
The first few seconds of the 911 tape summed up in half a dozen words the very foundation of the case.
These weren’t three country bumpkins that killed Ahmed Aubrey, or rural Georgia “crackers” spitting worn-out chewing tobacco. They weren’t the racist white female defense lawyer that dripped racist tropes about the victim, his “baggy shorts” and his “dirty toenails.” They weren’t the racist white defense lawyer who objected to Black pastors in the courtroom or Black demonstrators outside the courthouse.
The jury was superb and so different than the jury in Wisconsin that acquitted a white teenage delinquent law breaker of murdering two white men and wounded another with an illegal rifle. His name, Kyle Rittinhouse.
Former President Donald J. Trump: “By suggesting (Rittenhouse) is a hero,” political scientist Lilliana Mason told the Washington Post, “the implication is that what he did was not a tragedy at all. It wasn’t a conflict gone lethally wrong, it was a good lethal conflict.”
While former President Trump admires Rittenhouse for acting above and beyond vigilantism, sane people believe that the boy’s mother should be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for raising a teenager who broke a law forbidding the purchase of a rifle by a minor under 18.
Let’s be clear, I can understand why the Wisconsin jury acquitted Rittenhouse. They bought a self-defense defense; they bought that it wasn’t a “provocation” as required to have found him guilty.
Rittenhouse did provoke the shootings. If he were an adult and in uniform, his jury would have probably found him guilty. But because he was a teary-eyed punk kid who was undoubtedly scared witless by men chasing him — they found him not guilty.
No one shot at him so his shooting three men was far from justified shooting. However, some might consider his shooting truly self-defense because he “reasonably” thought he was going to die.
Self-defense generally allows reaction that is equal to the attack, but not shooting and killing an unarmed man with four shots from an illegal gun.
Not guilty is not how I would have voted if I served on that Wisconsin jury, but then again, I am not a small town Wisconsin denizen.
I am also not a suburban Georgia resident brought up on a huge racial divide the South has been “blessed” with for 400 years. That is especially true in Georgia, which originally was a convict colony where England dumped its worst criminals.
I’ve never threatened a Black man with “Stop or I’ll shoot your f---ing head off” for the crime of jogging in a white neighborhood; I’ve never pointed a pistol at a Black man in Georgia while calling him a “nigger.” I’ve never chased a Black man with two pickup trucks and boxed him in with weaponized trucks.
I’ve never threatened anyone with a firearm. I was trained by the U.S. Marines not to aim a firearm at anyone unless I was prepared to shoot. Coming from a police family I was also trained not to falsely accuse anyone of a crime.
So, the Georgia case came down, to me and the jury, to a few seconds of the 911 tape; to wit:
911 operator: “What is the emergency?”
Greg McMichael, father of Travis: “There’s a Black male running down the street...”
God was paying attention. The three white men were convicted by jurors who apparently think like I do.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of “The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy,” “The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade,” and “A Hispanic View of President Donald J. Trump.” He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.