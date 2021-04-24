Gonzalez-Buttner found guilty on all counts

BRAWLEY — A Superior Court jury on Friday found Imperial County Office of Education Trustee Annette Gonzalez-Buttner guilty on all four felony counts she faced.
She has been convicted of two counts of perjury, one count of grand theft and a violation of state election law, all tied to a false declaration of residency in 2017 when she was filing her candidacy on the ICOE board.
Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 27 at the Brawley Superior courthouse.
The verdict was announced Friday morning after almost two days of jury deliberation.
The jury agreed Gonzalez-Buttner was actually living in Santa Clara when she filed her 2017 candidate paperwork, but listed her domicile as her father’s home in Calexico (an apartment at the Calexico Gardens Apartments on Rockwood Avenue).
Gonzalez-Buttner has contended from the start she has not violated any law and that her residency in Santa Clara was part-time while she was enrolled and attending college in the area. In a statement released Friday afternoon, she said the jury in the case was provided an incomplete view of the facts.
“While I am disappointed in the verdicts,” she wrote, “I note that Judge Christopher Plourd prevented the jury from receiving and considering the state law in the Election Code that explicitly states a person may have multiple residences. Without that key piece of Election Code, a juror might have believed the District Attorney’s lie that one only can have one residence in California. Further, the District Attorney’s representative literally laughed during his closing argument at the idea that people should read and study statutes.”
In his closing arguments Thursday, Imperial County Deputy Anthony Valente told the jury Gonzalez-Buttner lied. “The defendant lied to keep her benefits,” he said. “There’s over $10,000 in actual premiums paid — $50,000, about there, in paid claims. She lied to live with her boyfriend, lied to seek better employment out of county, lied to put her children in better schools.”
One predictable outcome of Friday’s verdict is that Gonzalez-Buttner will be suspended from her position on the ICOE board. County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell explained that California Government Code and the ICOE Board of Education bylaws prohibit a person convicted of a felony from holding elected office.
“Today’s guilty verdict will in effect immediately suspend Ms. Buttner from her office,” Finnell said. “That suspension will be in effect until her sentencing occurs, which at that time, the seat will become vacant.”
Presumably, the same will be true of Gonzalez-Buttner’s position as trustee on the Imperial Valley College board.
IVC Public Information Officer Elizabeth Espinoza declined to comment on the matter on Friday. “This is an ongoing process, and we will refrain on commenting about any of these proceedings at this time,” she said.
Imperial County Senior Deputy District Attorney Heather Trapnell confirmed the DA’s sentencing recommendations will include asking that Gonzalez-Buttner be barred from holding office.
“She’ll also be a convicted felon, so she might not even be eligible.” Trapnell added.
In addition to her seats on the ICOE and IVC boards, Gonzalez-Buttner also serves as chair of the Imperial County Democratic Central Committee. It’s not known at this point how Friday’s verdicts will impact her future role with the party.
“That’s a good question,” said Hilton Smith, local Black Lives Matter leader and former first vice chair of the committee. Formerly regarded as allies in the party’s local leadership, the two parted ways in the aftermath of an Aug. 27, 2020, committee resolution that, among other things, accused county Chief Executive Officer Tony Rouhotas Jr. and former Registrar of Voters Debra Porter of racism.
Smith, who was also running for the IVC board at the time, soon renounced the resolution, and the committee voted 5-4 to rescind the resolution two weeks later.
“I have disassociated myself from the committee for several months now,” Smith said.
El Centro Mayor Pro Tem Tomás Oliva, who also serves as local field representative of Congressman Juan Vargas, said he hopes Gonzalez-Buttner will resign her seat on the ICDCC for the good of the party, but he’s not confident that she will without a vote.
Oliva and the current committee chair have a difficult history with one another. In late 2016 and early 2017, state Democratic Party’s Compliance Review Commission was called upon to intervene in a power struggle between Oliva, who was serving as ICDCC’s chair at the time, and Gonzalez-Buttner and current Calexico City Councilman Raul Ureña.
The CRC’s findings included a determination that several special meetings called by Ureña and Gonzalez-Buttner were in violation of the local committee’s bylaws, and thus all related actions were rendered void.
Oliva completed his term as chairman, but he said he also has kept distance from the committee’s activities since then. He said the local party’s effectiveness “has taken a hit” as a result of recent controversies surrounding it. While he said he is more interested in governance than politics at this point in his life, he said he’s hopeful opportunities will open for “passionate, energetic leadership” within the local party.
As for Friday’s verdict, Oliva said he thinks it was just. Any other finding would have “set a terrible precedent” in terms of undermining state election law, he said.
“There was no other way out of this,” he added.
For her part, Gonzalez-Buttner remains insistent she has done nothing wrong.
“I am proud to have earned my AA degree in Paralegal Studies at DeAnza College after several years of study,” she wrote. “The jury received a copy of my transcript, so they know I was telling the truth about being in college and making consistent academic progress. The jury also received clear evidence that I moved into 1620 Rockwood Avenue in 2012 and that I never moved out. As not one person in the case testified or alleged that I moved out of 1620 Rockwood and many people testified that I have not moved out of 1620 Rockwood, the case turns on whether or not one can have multiple residences in California.
“Plourd’s refusal to instruct the jury about one’s legal right to have multiple residences is key,” she added.
Gonzalez-Buttner closed her comments with a call to action. “I encourage the brown women of Imperial County to rise up in support of children,” she wrote. “Study. Learn. Earn degrees. Take over Imperial County government. Take over Imperial County business. Never give into conservative white power. Never give into conservative male power. Rise!”
(1) comment
Too many people in the valley holding more than a few hats. No wonder it’s so corrupt!
