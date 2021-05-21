The outlook for high school graduation ceremonies this spring is much brighter than it was a year ago.
Last year’s commencement exercises were limited primarily to virtual or drive-thru events due to the pandemic. While the ceremonies won’t be coming back full tilt, they will be back with a smaller number of spectators.
All county school graduations will require spectators to have tickets, as each graduate will be given a limited number for parents. Most of the graduations will be livestreamed for family and friends who are not allowed to attend.
All but one of the Imperial County High Schools will have their graduations after Memorial Day, with the Calexico Unified School District being the last school to hold its ceremonies in about three weeks.
Vincent Memorial High School, as usual, will be the first county school to have its graduation. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Only parents will be allowed to be in attendance.
Holtville High School Principal Anthony Arevalo said the Vikings’ graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. June 3 at the school’s football field.
Each Holtville graduate will receive two tickets for guests, and those walking will be spaced out for social distance, as will the parents who are seated in the stands.
Arevalo also said the school will offer livestreaming with a professional organization the district has hired for the event.
Calexico High School will actually hold two graduations at Ward Field due to class size. The senior class will be split into two groups, depending on where their last name falls in the alphabet. Half will graduate at 7:30 p.m. June 10, while the other half will walk the following day at the same time.
The gates to Ward Field will open at 6:30 p.m. on both days.
Calipatria High School will have its graduation commencement at 8 p.m. June 2 at its football field, the school announced.
Central Union High School District Superintendent Ward Andrus said that district’s schools will all have ticketed in-person ceremonies.
CUHSD will graduate its Adult Education students at 4 p.m. on June 1. Desert Oasis High School will follow at 7 p.m. the same day at the Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School.
At 8 p.m. June 2, both Southwest High School and Central Union High School will both hold their graduations at their respective football fields.
All of the ceremonies will be broadcast to web pages with the help of its information technology departments and Conveyor Group, Andrus said.
Brawley Union High School District Superintendent Simon Canalez said Desert Valley High School students will be graduating at 8 p.m. June 2 at Warne Field.
Brawley Union High School seniors will graduate at 8 p.m. June 3 at Warne Field.
“We are planning outdoor in-person events for both schools,” Canalez said. “As we are still in the Orange Tier we have capacity limits of 33 percent.”
Limited tickets will be given to each graduate. Both Brawley graduations will also be livestreamed to the general public.
Imperial Unified School District Superintendent Bryan Thomason said its high school graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. June 4 and will be in-person with limited seating at its campus.
