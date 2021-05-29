Graduation Day at Vincent Memorial

CALEXICO – A total of 68 Imperial Valley high school seniors were the first to turn their tassels this spring during Vincent Memorial High School’s commencement exercises Friday morning.
The graduation was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 135 S. Fourth St.
The COVID-19 pandemic made this a challenging one for the Class of 2021, owing to stay-at-home orders and distance learning.
“ I think we can all agree that we never thought our senior year would end up like this,” Salutatorian Javier Gallego said during his commencement speech. “What was once two weeks became a whole school year. One whole year of classes being held through Zoom, one whole year of not being able to interact with others face to face. One whole year being stuck at home because of a global pandemic.”
Vincent Memorial Principal St. Lupita Hernandez agreed it was a tough year, but the students managed to get through it. If anything, the absence of students may have been tougher on her. “There is no doubt,” she said. “They (the students) are the life of the school.”
“ I’m glad it is over,” Gallego said, “and that we all persevered.”
Denise Gonzalez was this year’s valedictorian. John Galvan, director of schools for the Diocese of San Diego, served as commencement speaker.
