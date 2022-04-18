Great bales of fire

Today

Sunshine and some clouds. High 101F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 94F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.