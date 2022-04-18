Great bales of fire

Shown here are aerial views provided by a reader of two hay fires that were burning Sunday morning east of Holtville. An unconfirmed report on a Facebook neighborhood watch group indicated there was actually a third fire in the same vicinity. No further information was available as of press time. COURTESY PHOTOS RALPH STRAHM

