Guns, drugs recovered in Friday morning arrests

EL CENTRO — A follow-up on a warrant Friday afternoon in the 400 block of West Olive Avenue resulted El Centro Police Department arresting two men and seizing weapons and drugs.
ECPD Deputy Chief Robert Sawyer said officers arrested Brawley residents Christopher Paul Rodriguez, 29, and Juan Carlos Martinez, 20, in the encounter.
In a Facebook post on the department’s home page Monday, ECPD said officers saw the two men standing outside a residence in public view and recognized one of them, later identified at Rodriguez, as having an open arrest warrant.
According to ECPD radio logs, the arrests occurred after 8:12 a.m. A notation in the logs indicates a vehicle apparently belonging to Rodriguez was searched, and officers reportedly found two handguns, a 9-mm Ruger and a 9-mm Smith & Wesson, as well as drugs.
Sawyer said neither gun had been reported stolen, nor was either gun properly registered to Rodriguez.
He said Rodriguez was in possession of 3 ounces of methamphetamine and an undisclosed quantity of fentanyl pills. It was unclear whether all of the alleged drugs were in the vehicle or some were found on the suspect’s person.
Sawyer said Rodriguez was booked into the Imperial County Jail for the existing felony warrant. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine while armed with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
Martinez was issued a citation and released on charges of possession of Fentanyl pills with the intent to distribute, Sawyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.