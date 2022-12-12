“You guys know I always wear like baggy clothes, I always kind of dress like a boy, you know — and I never really get dressed up a lot, especially recently, and I have reasons for that.”

“A lot of times in the past men that have come to my shows would grope me, my body … so I don’t like to wear revealing clothing for that purpose, which is why I started to dress like a guy a lot recently. It makes me feel a lot more comfortable with my surroundings … guys won’t look at me any type of weird way.”

“And so for today I decided to wear something more girly, a skirt – as you can see – and I have some tights under, and I was feeling very confident, very happy when I got to the show.”

These were some of the words in a statement local pop star, Jaylene “JAYROXXX” Terrazas, of El Centro, posted publicly on her social media after an incident with a venue worker at a location in Sacramento, where she had one of her most recent concerts.

Apparently (and allegedly), the guy would not stop staring at her while she was backstage with her friends/entourage, getting ready to perform in a few minutes. This creep (allegedly) took the opportunity when her male friend walked out of the room to walk by her, pretend to fall on her in order to touch her thigh in the aforementioned skirt, try to excuse it by saying ‘Oh my bad’ while still staring at her on his way up from ‘falling,’ and walked out of the room while still staring at her, with eye contact that unnerved the budding popstar.

“Literally right after he did that I had to perform,” Terrazas said. “I was trying so hard not to cry. … I just felt so uncomfortable, so disgusted and so unsafe. …I wanted to cry so bad,” the starlet, in her very early 20s, said.

I think those who know me know I don’t get on soap boxes very often, but … it is men like these that give the rest of us a bad name. Just because a lady, young or not, is attractive DOES NOT give anyone open consent to go fondling, fake ‘fall’ or not, no matter what she is wearing.

I’ll admit I’m as ‘red-blooded’ as any American male out there but there comes a point where – if you can’t evolve enough to develop actual respect (like you should) for people/particularly women, then at the very least – you have to develop some self-control, gentlemen. For me, it took some lesson learning and apologies to former school friends, but eventually I realized that it makes you more of a man to treat women with dignity, care, and respect than anything contrary. In short, though it took some time, I grew up. (I’m no Saint but I’m also not a creep.)

I may not be a father but I am an uncle, and I do have women I care about, so what this guy did ticks me off. This guy should be ashamed of himself.

The venue should look into it and reprimand him for his (alleged) sexual harassment. If he can’t be trusted with one popstar – who, in my own personal opinion, wasn’t wearing anything out of the ordinary of what could be seen at any club or bar (and it wasn’t very revealing) – then how might he act when some bigger popstars in skimpier clothing come trouncing through the backstage (watch a Super Bowl Halftime performance)?? Not only might he get beat to a pulp by their beefier security, but the venue and/or this man could get sued in the thousands, or millions. Don’t these security detail companies or venues – whoever employs that guy – have policies against sexual harassment?

“I think he should be embarrassed,” Terrazas went on to say in her TikTok post. “I think that nobody should deserves to be touched inappropriately, ever … no matter what they’re wearing. Just don’t be disgusting!” she said.

I completely concur. And I feel for women these days who have to deal with men, as men are both bombarded with more sexual imagery than generations past but some also probably feel they need to overcompensate at times – and do it in the wrong ways – since today’s society also champions men becoming more effeminate.

It’s gotten so bad that even us nice guys can get lumped in with the creeps sometimes when we’re just being our charismatic and fun-loving selves. (I’ve had women think I was hitting on them when I wasn’t and get offended by it when I was just being me/not being touchy-feely.)

Sad to say, this is what society has come to these days. It’s rough on both ends — though I suspect much worse on the ladies — but I digress.

“I told someone IMMEDIATELY,” Terrazas wrote on the same post, “and I also filed a report. This is never okay.”

Darn right.

These types of things between stars and handsy (or crazy) fans have probably been going on for decades, but with today’s social media they are coming out of the shadows more often and being shown more publicly.

Comedian Dave Chappelle has had both racist sentiments literally thrown at him on stage and, on another occasion, someone tried to rush the stage while he was performing. And everyone knows about the Oscar’s infamous Will Smith on-stage/on-camera slap on Chris Rock.

Even my main mariachi’s contract has a clause about sexual harassment which, unfortunately, was added because of an instance far worse than what happened to young Terrazas (and it was female on female). I’ve had to have conversations to my mostly female reporter team about “staying safe” and “red flags” because their safety is more important than getting any one story if some news source all of a sudden wants to act the creep.

When will these types of nonsense stop? Why can’t people just respect each other as people anymore?

Regardless, I applaud JAYROXXX for taking a stance against this type of behavior. The fact that she went on social media and called it out for what it is immediately afterward should be inspiring to young girls and women everywhere that they don’t have to take that kind of garbage lying down. And at least 46.6K TikTok users agree with her, as do I.

“Always speak up if you can and make sure to tell someone you trust,” she wrote.