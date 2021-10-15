Halloween bill

Right Now
56°
Clear
- Humidity: 31%
- Cloud Coverage:0%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:46:51 AM
- Sunset: 06:08:49 PM
Today
Sunny. High 86F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 89F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Man airlifted after being shot
- Anuncia Seguro Social aumento de 5.9 por ciento en beneficios para 2022
- Lamenta Christian Nodal cancelación de concierto en Valle de Guadalupe
- Rylee Locher named 2021 Cattle Call Queen
- Mask protestors tout freedom over rules
- El Centro businesses celebrate new homes
- Loss of inmates from local census could impact funding
- Anuncia Telemundo elenco de “La Mujer de mi Vida”
- Former Carl’s Jr. lot on the market
- Master of movement moving on, legacy will endure
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
