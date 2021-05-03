Hidalgo Society celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo Queen Carina Roman (center) is flanked by Junior Princess Molly Martinez (left) and Junior Cinco de Mayo Queen Jordynn Tapia during an event held Saturday at Hidalgo Hall in Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story has been updated to correct errors regarding the queen contest winners.

BRAWLEY —The Hidalgo Society held its annual Cinco de Mayo event on Saturday at its hall on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The celebration kicked off at noon with a cornhole tournament. Entry was $20 per person. The first three games were round robin, following by a single-elimination round.

The tournament was followed by the coronation of the Cinco de Mayo Queen, Junior Cinco de Mayo Queen and their courts, and recognition of two honorary Hidalgo members.

Brandy Galvan and Carina Roman were this year’s queen contestants, with Roman ultimately winning the tiara and sash. Runner-up Galvan was named Princess.

Carina Roman, 14, gives her acceptance speech after being named the Hidalgo Society’s 2021 Cinco de Mayo Queen Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Roman, 14, attends Barbara Worth Junior High School. She is the daughter of Susan and Juan Castillo, a sister to Julian Castillo and Isabella, Serena, Anissa, Kaylee and Bella.

Her hobbies and interests include playing basketball, listening to music, helping with student government activities, running, baking, watching TV, socializing, walking her dog and tending to the garden.

Jordynn Tapia and Molly Martinez competed for the title of Junior Cinco de Mayo Queen, with Tapia winning the title.

Jordynn Tapia, a fourth grader at Myron D. Witter Elementary, was crowned the Hidalgo Society’s 2021 Junior Cinco de Mayo Queen Saturday in Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO

Tapia is a fourth grader at Myron D. Witter Elementary and is very involved with the community. She is a four-year member and current sergeant at arms for Magnolia 4-H. She attends D.S. Arts Studio and currently has her own rock-painting business, rocksbyju. She’s also a three-year member of the Ascend Volleyball team.

Martinez was named Junior Princess.

Molly Martinez, 7, smiles after being named Junior Princess during the Hidalgo Society’s Cinco de Mayo event Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Queen and junior titles were determined by which contestant sold the most tickets for the event’s raffle. Roman edged Galvan by $22.

Roman and Tapia both received a gift voucher that is good for one use of Hidalgo Hall — a $1,150 value. They also will be awarded scholarships when they graduate high school.

Stanley Walker and Claudia Valadez were presented plaques in recognition of being Hidalgo Society’s 2021 honorary members.

Saturday’s Cinco de Mayo event at the Hidalgo Society in Brawley kicked off with a cornhole tournament. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

