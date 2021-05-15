Holding the line against new taxes will improve California’s economic future

Today

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 63F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 63F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 87F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.