Hornets show their might

Calipatria High School Valedictorian Jennifer Juarez and Salutatorian Juda Plata Ramos share the stage during Wednesday’s graduation ceremonies. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

CALIPATRIA – Roughly 7 percent of Imperial Valley’s graduating high school seniors Wednesday night were on the football field at Calipatria High School.

FROM LEFT: Calipatria seniors Andrea Vega, Perla De La Cruz and Samantha Fuentes spend a final moment together before heading out to the football field for their graduation Wednesday. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

 

The Hornet class of 2021 may have been small – the commencement program listed 63 graduates in all – but it was no less mighty. More than half the class – 34 students – graduated with honors. Top students, Jennifer Juarez and Juda Plata Ramos, ended their high school years with grade point averages of 4.0 or above.

Seniors at Calipatria High School listen during the course of their commencement exercises Wednesday evening. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

Juarez, the valedictorian, and Plata Ramos, the salutatorian, also served as the ceremony’s class speakers.

