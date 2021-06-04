Hornets show their might

CALIPATRIA – Roughly 7 percent of Imperial Valley’s graduating high school seniors Wednesday night were on the football field at Calipatria High School.
The Hornet class of 2021 may have been small – the commencement program listed 63 graduates in all – but it was no less mighty. More than half the class – 34 students – graduated with honors. Top students, Jennifer Juarez and Juda Plata Ramos, ended their high school years with grade point averages of 4.0 or above.
Juarez, the valedictorian, and Plata Ramos, the salutatorian, also served as the ceremony’s class speakers.
