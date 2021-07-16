ICSO reports investigation of burglary ring

EL CENTRO — Imperial County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has identified 15 suspects with alleged connections to a crime ring believed to be responsible for at least 16 local burglaries over the past two years.
ICSO said their investigation started in March 2021, when investigators conducted a traffic stop on person driving an off highway vehicle (OHV) that was later identified as stolen.
The suspect provided ICSO information apparently related to other crimes and other persons, who provided valuable information to the Sheriff’s Investigation Division, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The information obtained from these individuals led to several open criminal investigations that occurred throughout the county in the past two years, ICSO said.
Investigators were able to identify several stash houses throughout the county which were utilized to hide stolen property, vehicles and tools. Through this initial investigation, investigators identified the methods utilized by this criminal organization to transport themselves in an effort to deceive law enforcement, ICSO said.
“ The preliminary information we gathered allowed us to uncover a criminal organization which participated in multiple commercial burglaries, stolen vehicles, child pornography, narcotics, firearms, mail thefts, and check fraud to name a few,” ISCO said. “Members of this origination would also coordinate with suspects in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, who would trade or sell these stolen goods for narcotics and money.”
Victims identified in the burglaries were Dahm Enterprise, Crown Equipment, Ben Abatti Farms, Materra Farming, Bloom to Box, First Solar, Church Brothers and Heritage Farms.
The property reported stolen from these businesses totaled $200,000.
Agencies that assisted in the investigation included the Brawley, El Centro and Calipatria police departments; Imperial County Probation Department; the Border Crime Suppression Team; Homeland Security Investigations; Imperial County Narcotics Task Force, and the U.S. Postal Inspector.
ICSO has not released the identities of the 15 suspects shown in a group of mug shots shared at a press conference Thursday.
This newspaper did not receive notice of that press conference.
