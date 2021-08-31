If recalled, what’s next for Gavin Newsom?

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 98F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.