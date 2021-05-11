IMPERIAL – In an effort to mitigate the surge in electrical demand during the summer months, Imperial Irrigation District has a new alert system to promote energy conservation during times when electricity may be in short supply.
IID said its new Conserve Alert notifications will begin this summer and will urge voluntary participation from customers to reduce demands on the grid during times of peak usage.
“Our new Conserve Alerts are a means to raise awareness and (promote) action to avert rotating power outages when energy supply margins are tight,” said IID Board President James Hanks. “Our customers have always been great to voluntarily curb energy use when asked. We really appreciate that and hope for more participation this summer.”
IID said although the power grid has ample reserves to satisfy demand around the clock, due to the harsh weather conditions in the the district’s service area there are times when supply margins are tight. This is especially true during the summer, when air conditioning use drives up electricity demand.
Voluntary energy conservation on the part of energy customers helps protect the reliability of the electric grid, takes stress off of energy infrastructure, aids in avoiding power outages and helps customers lower their monthly electric bill, IID said.
The new Conserve Alerts can be triggered by loss of generating or transmission equipment, peak electricity demand forecast and hot temperatures, especially persistent heatwaves. The notifications will be broadcast over the district’s social media platforms, through news releases, banner announcements on the IID website, direct email updates to customers and interactive voice response messages.
The conservation notifications come in four stages:
· Conserve Alert (green) – Generally occurs during heat waves when electrical demand is high.
· Stage 1 (yellow) – Energy Contingency Reserve shortfalls exist, or are forecast to occur.
· Stage 2 (orange) – IID has taken mitigating actions and foresees or has implemented procedures up to but excluding interruption of firm load commitments.
· Stage 3 (red) – IID is unable to meet contingency reserve or load requirements, and load interruption is imminent or in progress.
The district urges customers to follow IID on social media, add their email addresses through the online bill payment system or the IID Connect mobile app and visit www.iid.com/ConserveAlert for information. Customers may also contact IID’s Customer Service Center at (800) 303-7756 to register their emails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.