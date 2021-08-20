IID has collected $7M in delinquent bills since shut-off moratorium ended

IMPERIAL – Imperial Irrigation District says it has collected approximately $7 million in past due electrical bills that ratepayers accumulated through most of 2020.
After the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, IID announced a moratorium on electrical disconnections. Over the course of the moratorium, delinquent electrical payments to IID reached a peak of nearly $11.3 million in December.
The moratorium ended Feb. 17. On that date, approximately 9,000 customers who had past-due balances of $50 or more were automatically enrolled in an eight-month or 12-month payment plan for outstanding utility debt accrued through Dec. 31, 2020.
As a result, the outstanding balances owed IID are down to $4.3 million. This includes both active and inactive residential and commercial customers, the district said.
“The repayment plan, while compassionate and understanding, helped our customers and the district get back on track,” said Henry Martinez, general manager. “We really want to commend our district staff who worked diligently to create a repayment program that was both customer friendly and effective and thank the Board of Directors for their input and approval.”
IID said it worked with customers on their plan while providing any available assistance through the district’s own income-qualified programs as well as actively working to make customer referrals to partner agencies for financial help.
“This is very significant,” said Lulu Vizcarra, the district’s collections officer, “because what it means is that it came down to our customers helping themselves. They put in the work and got it done.”
Customers worked to stick to their payment plan, she added, while some 2,000, collectively, qualified for over $1.4 million in assistance with their bills – assistance made available from outside partner agencies.
Programs she cited included more than $1.2 million made available to 2,160 ratepayers from the federally funded Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program, over $203,000 for 287 electrical accounts from the County of Imperial’s relief program, and more than $136,000 for 298 accounts from the Coachella Valley’s Lift to Rise community network.
In addition, IID continues to enroll qualifying customers in its Residential Energy Assistance Program and Emergency Energy Assistance Program, investing $2 million through June from budgeted funds to help low-income customers with their electric bills.
As for the remaining balance $4.3 million, IID said it will continue to work to recover these costs through on-going installment plans and customer referral to financial resources. Additionally, the district is seeking assistance from the state of California’s Arrearage Payment Program.
