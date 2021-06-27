IID issues Conserve Alert through Monday

IMPERIAL — Imperial Irrigation District on Sunday issued a Conserve Alert for its service area in the Imperial and Coachella valleys that will last through today.
The alert followed an Excessive Heat Warning from the National Weather Service that’s in effect until 8 p.m. Daytime temperatures in El Centro are expected to reach 114 degrees.
During a Conserve Alert, IID is asks customers to take steps to avoid overtaxing the power grid and thus prevent blackouts.
During the alert period, customers are asked to avoid using major appliances (washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging of electric vehicles, applicable industrial equipment, etc.) between peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
They are also asked to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home and to turn off all unnecessary lights. Use of floor or ceiling fans is also encouraged, but customers are asked to remember to shut them off when they leave the room.
Customers are also encouraged to employ means to block the sun from overheating their homes. Indoors, that would involve use of shades, blinds and drapes. Outdoor sun-blockers would include awnings, trees and shrubs.
IID introduced Conserve Alert system in May and has employed it twice this month.
Conserve Alerts can be triggered by loss of generating or transmission equipment, peak electricity demand forecast and hot temperatures, especially persistent heatwaves. The notifications will be broadcast over the district’s social media platforms, through news releases, banner announcements on the IID website, direct email updates to customers and interactive voice response messages.
The conservation notifications come in four stages:
· Conserve Alert (green) – Generally occurs during heat waves when electrical demand is high.
· Stage 1 (yellow) – Energy Contingency Reserve shortfalls exist, or are forecast to occur.
· Stage 2 (orange) – IID has taken mitigating actions and foresees or has implemented procedures up to but excluding interruption of firm load commitments.
· Stage 3 (red) – IID is unable to meet contingency reserve or load requirements, and load interruption is imminent or in progress.
The current alert is in the green level.
The district urges customers to follow IID on social media, add their email addresses through the online bill payment system or the IID Connect mobile app and visit www.iid.com/ConserveAlert for information. Customers may also contact IID’s Customer Service Center at (800) 303-7756 to register their emails.
