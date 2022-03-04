Imperial advances in CIF regionals over San Marcos

SANTA BARBARA — Continuing to play solid defense and opportunistic offense, the Imperial High's girls basketball team picked up a quarterfinal win in the CIF Division-IV Southern California regional basketball playoffs here Thursday night.
Five-plus hours from home, the sixth-seeded Tigers captured a 43-30 victory over the hosting third-seeded San Marcos High Knights.
Imperial (26-6, 8-0 IVL) now has its first two CIF State playoffs wins in school history, having previously beaten Heritage High 50-21 at home on Tuesday. The Tigers will now play in a semifinal game Saturday night against second-seeded Trinity Classical Academy (21-10) of Valencia.
Trinity will be the home team in the contest, to be played at the MacArthur Center's Bross Court on the campus of The Masters University in Santa Clarita at 6 p.m.
The game can be viewed on a pay-per-view basis from nfhs.com, while tickets are only available through CIF's online ticketing partner, gofan.com.
Thursday night, the Tigers opened the game with a defensive plan that stymied San Marcos and gave them a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We knew that everyone on San Marcos shot three-pointers, and they didn't seem to have a post game,” said Imperial Coach Rich Ponchione. “So we adjusted our defense to take that away. Getting out to the 12-4 lead was good for us and got our confidence up.”
The Tiger defense would hold up throughout the game even when San Marcos tried to attack the paint in the second half only to be turned away by Imperial junior Amy Riley.
“We extended our 2-3 zone to get a hand in their face and pressure them around the three-point line and that left Amy by herself in the middle,” Ponchione said. “When they did attack the middle, they couldn't get by her.”
Offensively, Imperial turned the Knight's full-court press against them to set up short jumpers and lay-ups.
“We used Sierra Morris as a press release in the middle against the press,” Ponchione said. “Then our three guards made sure we reversed the ball against their zone and looked for Amy or Sierra going across the middle.”
Both juniors, Morris and Riley each had a double-double. Morris posted 18 points and 14 rebounds while Riley had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Also for Imperial, Nayeli Cardona had eight points and six steals while sister Xiomara Cardona scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out five assists.
Ponchione pointed out that several players, including senior point-guard Mariel Gutierrez, all contributed vital minutes to the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.