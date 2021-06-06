Imperial County Farm Bureau announces scholarship winners

EL CENTRO — Imperial County Farm Bureau announced Friday it has awarded $55,500 to 32 local students who are pursuing educations and careers in the agriculture industry.
“We are always impressed with the great group of student applications we receive each year, and this year was no different,” the farming organization said in release. “We applaud this year’s students for continuing to pursue their goals during these uncertain times. We are optimistic that they will succeed in their education and return to the Imperial Valley after college to become assets to our local agricultural industry.”
ICFB administers seven different scholarship funds: Matthew LaBrucherie Memorial Scholarship, Raul Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Jack & Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarship, Vern Highley Memorial Scholarship, Al Kalin Memorial Scholarship, Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarship, and Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarship.
The Kalin and Strobel scholarships are new to the scholarship program this year.
“Although we lost two amazing individuals in the agriculture community, we are fortunate to be able to continue their legacy by assisting students in pursuing their dreams,” the Farm Bureau release said.
This year, eight Matthew LaBrucherie Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $11,000. Recipients were one Imperial Valley graduating high school seniors and seven current college students:
• Kimberly Aguirre, graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Davis
• Jessica Friley, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Sarah Grizzle, graduate of Holtville High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Wyatt Hensley, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Oklahoma State
• Jossie Hernandez, 2021 graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Davis
• Gavin Macias, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Sydney Mange, graduate of Freedom Academy of Imperial Valley, attending Cal State Fresno
• Keeley Poloni, graduate of Holtville High School, attending UC Davis
This year, eight Raul Rodriguez Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $5,000. Recipients were two Imperial Valley graduating high school seniors and six current college students:
• Blake Ayala, 2021 graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Boise State University
• Bradley Denton, graduate of Central Union High School, attending Cal Poly Pomona
• Mikalyn Emanuelli, 2021 graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending University of San Diego
• Charles Peraza, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending New Mexico State
• Keeley Poloni, graduate of Holtville High School, attending UC Davis
• Kendal Shields, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Ha
• Brandi Whittle, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Northern Oklahoma College
Farm Bureau also awarded three Jack & Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarships for a total of $6,000. Recipients were one Imperial Valley graduating high school senior and two current college students:
• Rachel Chambers, 2021 graduate of Holtville High School, attending Vanguard University
• Bradley Denton, graduate of Central Union High School, attending Cal Poly Pomona
• Sarah Grizzle, graduate of Holtville High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Two Vern Highley scholarships were awarded for a total of $1,000. The winners were:
• Madison Mills, graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Mariah Zendejas, graduate of Calipatria High School, attending Arizona State University
The Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarship is the longest standing of the organization’s scholarships, and it is supported each year by the annual Farm Bureau Scholarship Barbecue. This year, 25 Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarships were awarded for a total of $22,500. They went to nine Imperial Valley graduating high school seniors and 16 current college students:
• Kimberly Aguirre, graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Davis
• Blake Ayala, 2021 graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Boise State University
• Donald Benedict, graduate of Southwest High School, attending Imperial Valley College
• Alex Calero, graduate of Southwest High School, attending University of Arizona
• Hannah Cartee, graduate of California Virtual Academy, attending Arizona Western College
• Rachel Chambers, 2021 graduate of Holtville High School, attending Vanguard University
• Mikalyn Emanuelli, 2021 graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending University of San Diego
• Jessica Friley, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Emiliano Fuchen, 2021 graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Jossie Hernandez, 2021 graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Davis
• Abigail Hester, graduate of Holtville High School, attending Oklahoma State
• Isaac Islas, 2021 graduate of Calipatria High School, attending UC Merced
• Lindsay Lemert, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending UC Santa Barbara
• Gavin Macias, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Melissa Martinez-Mejia, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Cal Poly Pomona
• Madison Mills, graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Philip Minnick, 2021 graduate of Imperial High School, attending Cal Poly Pomona
• Charles Peraza, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending New Mexico State
• Elijah Ramos, graduate of Boronda High School, attending Imperial Valley College
• Haylee Ray, graduate of Imperial High School, attending New Mexico State
• Jacob Sanchez, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Oklahoma State
• Kendall Shields, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Harvard University
• Nathalia Vasquez, graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Davis
• Andrea Vega, 2021 graduate of Calipatria High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Brandi Whittle, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Oklahoma State
The County of Imperial, through its Ag Benefit Fund, will match ICFB’s scholarships up to $3,000 per student.
“ICFB would like to congratulate all 32 recipients and wish them the best of luck as they continue their studies to become the next generation of farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, entomologists, ag lobbyists, and much more,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.