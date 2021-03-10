Imperial County finally reaches state’s red tier

Today

Windy. A few showers this morning with ample sunshine during the afternoon hours. High around 65F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.