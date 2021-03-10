Imperial County finally reaches state’s red tier

EL CENTRO — After almost a year of many indoor activities in Imperial County being shut down as a precaution against COVID-19, local establishments, such as restaurants, will be able to open their doors to a controlled number of patrons for indoor service.
On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health confirmed that Imperial County had at long last achieved the elusive red tier of its Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The state’s numbers show the county has just squeaked by the allowed plateau of seven new daily cases of COVID (6.8) per 100,000 resident to qualify for the less restrictive tier. Meanwhile, the county’s seven-day average positive test percentage of 3.2 and its 4.1 percent health equity rate would otherwise qualify it for the orange tier.
The case rate would have to drop to four per 100,000 residents or lower – and stay there for two weeks -- to move the county into the orange tier.
Imperial County is one of only two counties in the Southern California Region to be in the “substantial” or red tier over the more restrictive purple tier.
Imperial County Public Health Director Janette Angulo, who was speaking at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting before the state’s numbers were released, mentioned some of the businesses that are now allowed to have a limited number of customers indoors.
Restaurants and movie theaters may open indoors at 25 percent capacity or 100 customers, whichever is the fewest number. Food courts are classified as restaurants.
Bars without meal service, bowling alleys, indoor playgrounds, live theater, saunas, and steam rooms, nightclubs and festivals are not yet allowed.
Fitness centers or gyms are also allowed to have people come inside, although the capacity is capped at 10 percent.
Museums are allowed to have a capacity of 25 percent of visitors indoors, while the capacity for retail and shopping centers increased from 25 percent to 50 percent.
Schools, if they choose to, are now allowed to fully open from transitional kindergarten to 12th grade, Angulo said.
She said all the schools need to do is to have a safety plan and have it posted on their website at least five days before reopening. Several elementary schools that were approved to reopen while the county was in the purple tier have already posted their safety plan.
“Starting (Wednesday) they can open if they want to,” she said.
Before businesses can reopen, she said, they need to follow the Industry Guidance to Reduce Risk.
County Health Officer Steven Munday at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting said ICPHD has been working on revisions of the county health order. The order was released Tuesday afternoon.
He said there is a lot of work to do when numbers begin to improve.
“It’s good news,” he said. “(This) is exciting for everyone.”
Carlos Weir, owner of the Las Chabelas restaurant in Brawley and the Courtroom restaurant in El Centro is happy the county moved into this tier.
Tuesday, he said, was a good example why this is needed, as it was so windy people did not want to eat outside.
However, he will use a more phased approach for indoor dining because he no longer has the staff or tables. He said what he would hate to do is to open up at the capacity allowed only to be ordered to close later.
At 25 percent capacity, his El Centro restaurant could seat about 25 people, while the Las Chabelas Restaurant could seat about 45 customers.
Weir said they will set up tables for indoor dining.
Munday cautioned the public, despite moving into the substantial tier, not to let down its guard, saying there are still variants out there.
“As we start to reopen, follow the recommendations in place,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.