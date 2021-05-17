Imperial retains Desert Cup

The Imperial High School boys soccer team celebrates after their Desert Cup victory against Holtville High School on May 12. The annual rivalry game went down in the record books as a 1-1 tie, so the matter of who would claim the trophy this year was settled by penalty kicks. In the bonus session, Tigers Anthony Robbins, Xous Sepulveda and Sebastian Gutierrez all found the back of the net while goalie Lenny Garcia held the Vikings to one made kick to secure the victory. COURTESY PHOTO MANUEL RAMIREZ

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.