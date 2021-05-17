Imperial retains Desert Cup

The Imperial High School boys soccer team celebrates after their Desert Cup victory against Holtville High School on May 12. The annual rivalry game went down in the record books as a 1-1 tie, so the matter of who would claim the trophy this year was settled by penalty kicks. In the bonus session, Tigers Anthony Robbins, Xous Sepulveda and Sebastian Gutierrez all found the back of the net while goalie Lenny Garcia held the Vikings to one made kick to secure the victory. COURTESY PHOTO MANUEL RAMIREZ