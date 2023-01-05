In gratitude...

I call the days between December 25th and January 1st the dead days of the year. These days always seem to be overcast and almost moody, if days had a personality. These are the days where I reflect on the events and accomplishments of the closing year.
I have much to be grateful for this year, beginning with having my daughter beside me still. Patty woke me up in the middle of the night, complaining of severe shoulder pain. We had had a busy weekend, so we put it down to a sore shoulder. I remember I was a bit impatient, thinking Patty was being a little dramatic about the pain. I called in to work and took her to emergency where we found out that Patty had a heart attack.
The day became surreal as the hospital personnel examined my daughter and made phone calls to hospitals with cardiology surgeons in San Diego. I rushed home to pack when I get a call from Patty that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and I would no longer be able to see her.
When I returned to the hospital, the nurse in charge let me know that Patty was going to be sent to Paradise Valley Hospital, a medical place I had never heard of in my life. I began to protest the transfer but the nurse overrode me by stating emphatically: “You will let her go there. She’s going to be where she needs to be. And don’t even think of trying to check her out and take her somewhere else!” I muttered under my breath and shakily said then I better get going. Nurse Rachet (in my mind at the time, at least) looked at me sternly and said, “You can’t drive in your condition now. You haven’t left the hospital and even if you went tonight, you won’t be able to see Patty because she’s positive!”
Just then some familiar faces appeared in the emergency room — the Calexico Fire department responders on an emergency call. These are the men Patty and I have fed every 9/11 since 2002 in appreciation for their service with the assistance of different people in later years. It began as a reaching out for mutual comfort in the anniversary of a national tragedy and became a part of our family’s annual traditions with members of my extended family and friends pitching in to help feed the firefighters on the anniversary of 9/11.
This time, my guys comforted me with warm embraces and assurances in the emergency room. They agreed with Nurse Rachet (sorry I never got the real name) that driving at the time was not a good idea and it was best to leave in the morning. One of the crew, Geo, stayed back to give me a last hug and remind me to stay calm and be clear headed in my thinking right now. That helped in the days to follow. The Calexico Firefighters are the best friends a woman can have.
Patty was flown to Paradise Valley Hospital (Chula Vista) but due to bad weather, the helicopter had to land in a nearby air field and she was transported by ambulance on the final leg of her journey. She later told me she felt like she was part of a M.A.S.H. episode and hoping they wouldn’t drop her in the process.
I woke up to a frantic call from Patty at 8 a.m. that her surgery would take place within the hour and I called my sister, Gena, to at least be there to talk with the doctors while I sped through the mountains, pushing the speed limit. I felt like my life was falling apart, spinning out of control and there wasn’t anything that could be done. I reached out to a friend from the past, Art Lozano, who prayed with me as I drove. The prayers helped to calm me down and I arrived safely at Paradise Valley Hospital where Gena was waiting. Three stents were placed in my daughter’s heart during the angioplasty procedure and I still couldn’t see her due to COVID-19.
I met Simon, the nurse assigned to Patty on her arrival to Paradise Valley. Simon answered my questions patiently and later came to me to let me know he had taken the time to run another COVID test that cleared Patty for visitors.
Holding my daughter again was the best present; hearing her talk, breathe and smile meant the world to me. Simon conspired with me; he would look the other way when I stayed past visiting hours, sleeping in a sofa or on the floor next to Patty’s bed. I would tell the reception desk attendees “Simon says…” and slip in early ahead of visiting hour limits.
The pictures and video I took of Patty during those days reminded me of how precious this young woman is to me and our family. She and I essentially grew up together; I gave birth to Patty when I was 19 years old and my life changed forever after that.
I was struggling on what to write for this column and Patty reminded me of a Christmas many years ago.
We had lean years at times during the holidays, especially when we left my parents’ home to live in a small apartment on Lincoln Street in Calexico, in an area known as “La Garra." We didn’t have much money left after the bills were paid but Patty wanted a tree. We went to several places, looking for a bargain. Most trees were out of our budget until we found a 3-foot tree that was a bit scraggly but … we got it for $20! On our way home, I stopped and bought two large spools of red and gold ribbon along with some crafting wire. I explained to Patty what my idea was and her brown eyes lit up with excitement.
When we got home, I set up the small fir tree and taught Patty how to make huge bow ties out of the shiny ribbons and wire. We had a lot of fun making those ribbons and talking about just everything. That small tree and homemade decorations brought joy into our home and we kept those bows to remind us things don’t have to be expensive to create a happy memory.
The best that you can give during the holidays is a part of yourself: Create memories together and cherish your loved ones. I know I will.
Norma A. Aguilar works for SDSU-IV as a coordinator for the Student Accommodation Services Center. Her favorite activities include reading, cooking and spending time with her daughter and family. Norma A. Aguilar can be reached at naguilar@sdsu.edu or 760-768-5637.
