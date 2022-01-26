WESTMORLAND – Members of the Imperial Valley Interfaith Council gathered Sunday at the orchards of Ahmad Fejleh to pick sweet limes both for themselves and for the Imperial Valley Food Bank.
About 17 persons participated in all. They wound up delivering 180 pounds of fruit to the food bank.
Member Susan Massey estimates the Interfaith Council has existed for about 15 years. It includes members of the Christian, Baha’i, Muslim and Jewish faiths.
The council meets monthly to share ideas about their faiths and to plan events which can benefit the local community, Massey said.
“We’re always looking for something to do,” she added.
Persons of all faiths are welcome to join. For more information, contact ivinterfaith@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.