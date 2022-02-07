International Baccalaureate students at Southwest High School have been working towards getting their IB diploma, which takes up their last two years of high school. This program helps students overcome challenges, get a head start on college and college credits, and stand out in college applications.
Students have been working very hard for their IB diploma. Issac Tabarez, 17, said working toward his goal of getting the IB diploma has not been an easy road. He is currently a senior and will graduate with his diploma in June.
“Something that I have struggled with over the past two years is staying on top of my work and turning stuff in on time,” Tabarez said.
It does have its pros and cons. Though an IB diploma can help high school graduates stand out on their college application, over the time spent in the IB program, classes seem to get harder for some students.
For Tabarez, the class that seemed to give him the hardest time was IB Physics.
“It’s a new lesson every day, new test, new labs. It’s just a lot for me, and since everything was online last year, it was even harder for me to learn the new lessons,” Tabarez said.
Alexander Galindo, a 17-year-old senior, said he always looks back to the benefits and reminds himself to keep going and not give up.
“The reason I took the IB diploma route is because of the benefits that I had been informed about, the credit I would get from colleges,” Galindo said.
He added that what keeps him motivated is “standing out from other applicants, starting college as a sophomore and many more educational benefits.”
Although there can be stress involved in the IB program, there are also lessons that can help guide students through their junior and senior years.
“I don’t really think I have just one class that helps me the most. It’s been every class that has helped me improve and even grow better as an individual,” Galindo said.
The challenges IB poses sometimes makes students want to try harder and put themselves in that situation to challenge themselves.
Kyle Becker, 17, wanted to take advantage of a new opportunity his last two years of high school.
“I wanted to challenge myself to see what I could do with the harder classes that IB comes with,” Becker said.
Like many IB students, Becker said he has had a hard time and has faced some challenges while working toward the IB diploma.
“A really big challenge for me has been the workload from all my classes, and also my time management has been something I struggle with,” Becker said.
Being in the IB program is something that helps the students with their academics.
“At the end of the day, all my hard work is going to pay off, and I’ll be the student who could say IB has helped me become who I am today,” Tabarez said.
