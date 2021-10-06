IRDF celebrates anniversary with community service

CALEXICO – Imperial Regional Detention Facility (IRDF) celebrated its seventh anniversary on Sept. 22.
The facility, located at 1572 Gateway Road and operated by Management & Training Corp., employs more than 260 persons in Imperial County.
IRDF celebrated its birthday with a luncheon for staff and many activities to benefit the community. “Our main focus this third quarter will be to fight homelessness in the Imperial Valley” said Facility Administrator Rolando Trevino.
“We are very excited to support our community in every way we can, and we must focus on our most vulnerable population” said Melissa Peralta, community relations manager.
IRDF has conducted quarterly service projects in 2021 to celebrate the anniversary of MTC. These projects have focused on fighting hunger, promoting literacy, advocating for mental health and, this quarter, fighting homelessness.
On Oct. 1, IRDF partnered with the Salvation Army and delivered 80 turkeys. These will be used to provide Thanksgiving dinners to homeless people of the Imperial Valley.
“We are very glad to provide these turkeys to the Salvation Army. We know they will be used to feed those who need it most in the Valley” said Edward Ruiz, deputy warden.
IRDF said it will be working with multiple organizations to help the homeless population of the Imperial Valley.
