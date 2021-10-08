Right Now
76°
Clear
- Humidity: 42%
- Cloud Coverage:82%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:41:48 AM
- Sunset: 06:17:31 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy. High 83F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 84F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Trial date set for El Centro man's murder
- Deja conductora Canal 66
- Lithium could be Imperial County’s gold
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Sex offender remanded during court appearance
- Hearing in witness intimidation case scheduled
- Worn down by COVID, local hospitals brace for flu season
- The lie about Border Patrol agents is still a lie
- California becomes first state to require student COVID vaccinations
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Gas tank filled with liquid meth
- De Leon receives 15 to life for 2nd-degree murder
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
