Is America strong enough to endure domestic sacrifice?

Today

Showers this morning with mostly sunny and windy conditions during the afternoon hours. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with lots of sunshine. High 66F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.