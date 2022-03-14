Featured
Right Now
59°
Clear
- Humidity: 31%
- Cloud Coverage: 0%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:53:45 AM
- Sunset: 06:49:46 PM
Today
Mainly sunny. High 86F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Most Popular
Articles
- Brawley High baseball turmoil: cops respond; some parents in uproar
- EC Police seek help in probe of fatal stabbing
- Over and out: Utility poles collapse along Evan Hewes
- Local CBP officer convicted for 2019 POE incident
- Altercation involving Brawley High baseball team probed
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Two killed in north county crash
- Calexico-born Sesame Street star Emilio Delgado dead at 81
- EC Police probe disturbance, stabbing
- Andrus to step down as CUHSD superintendent
- VALLEY BRIEFS: One victim named in fatal Monday crash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.