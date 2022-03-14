IV FOCUS
Carly Ashurst (left) judges 16-year-old junior Alyssa Enriquez's Holstein feeder calf from Holtville FFA for the 4-H/FFA Large Animal Round Robin on Wednesday at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Judge Kim Herinckx evaluates 18-year-old senior Kelsey Gonzalez's steer from Imperial FFA on Wednesday at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Andrew Angulo (left), 17, and Daniela Bastidas, 18, both members of Southwest FFA, hold up ceremonial $2,5000 scholarship checks they were awarded Saturday. Angula won a One World Beef Dr. Temple Grandin Scholarship for the swine he raise for this year's California Mid-Winter Fair, while Bastidas was recognized for her steer. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Kayden West, 15, a sophomore with Imperial FFA, displays his swine during Saturday's large animal auction. West's pig wound up fetching $15 per pound. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Joshua Peña, 15, a sophomore at Central Union High School and a member of Dogwood 4-H Club, auctions off his swine for $5 a pound at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Melisa Caudillo, a 17-year-old junior from Imperial FFA, auctions off her swine for $6 a pound during Saturday's large animal auction at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
FROM LEFT: Dawn Stornetta, Seth Seever and Jim Clark presided over Saturday's large animal auction at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Karyme Montano, 11, a Ben Hulse Elementary student and member of Southwest Valley 4-H Club, auctions off her swine for $10.50 a pound at Saturday's large animal auction at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

