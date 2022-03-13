IV FOCUS
The Holtville High School drumline, looking severe, at Monday's High School Madness competition at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS
The Holtville High School cheer squad performs during the High School Madness competition, held Monday at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS
The Holtville Viking mascot works the crowd during Monday's High School Madness competition at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS
The Calexico High School drumline performs during Monday's High School Madness competition at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS
Tyler Middleton, of SW Valley 4-H club, displays his rabbit showmanship skills during the Jr. Small Animal Round Robin competition during the 2022 Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta on Tuesday night in Imperial. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS
The Billy Idol tribute band, Idol X, performs Friday night at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS
Shelbee Rolfe displays her market goat at the Small Animal Auction during the 2022 Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta on Friday night in Imperial. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS
Alexia Murphy, 16, from Holtville FFA shows her Holstein feeder calf for the 4-H/FFA large animal round robin at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

