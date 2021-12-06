IV HIGH: ASB inspires school spirit

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 82F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.