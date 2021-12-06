IV HIGH: ASB inspires school spirit

The Associated Student Body at Southwest High School has taken a step forward in this year’s school events by showing off their school spirit and spreading positivity throughout the school.
Krystal Flores, a 17-year-old senior, said how it feels to be in ASB and being a part of this program for school. Flores said that being an ASB member makes her feel more engaged in all aspects of her high-school experience.
“Being a part of the ASB allows you to have some first-hand experience in decision-making in our campus,” said Flores. “The ideas and goals begin within our classroom, then are presented onto campus. The bonding experiences you gain with each commissioner as well are enjoyable all throughout our hard work in the year.”
The legacy that Flores wants to be able to leave behind on campus is embracing school spirit and creating a mindset toward SHS athletics and anyone who is dealing with academic stress.
“It’s not about the win, it’s about that Eagle pride,” said Flores.
Flores said that she wanted to be in ASB as an underclassman to open her perspective on school beyond grades and homework and to help spread Eagle pride with fun activities and events in a motivating school environment.
When it comes to making the crowds show their school spirit at a game, the ASB will often use megaphones, beaded necklaces and confetti. The student section will stand up and begin to chant the “Where you from?” cheer.
“The ASB is always willing to help anyone on campus with any questions they may have on events, activities, athletics and academics. If you see us on game nights, or even selling water and making posters during lunch, don’t be afraid to wave at us Eagles,” said Flores.
Angel Mendez, a 17-year-old senior, said he chose to be in ASB, and the best thing is simply being a part of it.
“What made me want to join ASB was seeing past ASB members have a big presence at our school my freshman and sophomore years,” said Mendez. “The best part of being in ASB is seeing the outcome and results of school-wide events, such as spirit weeks, assemblies and activities, since we worked hard and put in many hours planning them.”
Mendez said that being a student leader makes him feel great since it feels like ASB has a big impact on school culture. The legacy that he wants to leave behind is showing that it is inclusive and to let people know that there's a place for anyone.
“The key to having a successful school-wide event and having students show their purple and gold pride is being hyped and having a positive attitude,” he said.
“I wanted to be in ASB because I wanted to be able to give back to the school and plan events,” said Aastha Patel, a 16-year-old junior. “I also wanted to be on the other side of things, for example being part of the preparation and planning for an assembly rather than being a spectator, because I enjoy working to help make things happen around school.”
“The best part about it is that we get to plan a lot of things around the school and set up for things such as spirit week, assemblies, pep rallies, games and more,” she said.
The legacy that Patel wants to leave at Southwest would be a powerful inspiration to others and motivation to become the best version of yourself.
“The key to keeping the crowd going would be to be extremely loud and start by saying things that catch people’s attention,” Patel said. “There isn’t much else, but I would like to say that it’s a great experience being in ASB, and honestly take every opportunity you can, because life’s pretty short and your time in high school is even shorter."
