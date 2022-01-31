IV HIGH: Culinary arts students take on coffee enterprise

Taking a sip into a hot cup of coffee mixed with the aroma of the coffee bean and creamy milk in the morning can make one’s day, or perhaps the refreshing sip of an iced coffee with the perfect ratio of ice, milk and coffee will do the trick.
At Southwest High School, the culinary arts class is learning about both the art and business of coffee through a student-run coffee service for the school's teachers and staff.
Southwest High School Culinary Arts teacher Amanda Hill said she is excited to give students this opportunity and experience. The enterprise will also solve the problem of where teachers can get a good cup of coffee on campus. The project has been in the works since before the pandemic.
“Our staff has been asking for coffee for years and it just wasn't an option for various reasons. We bought an espresso machine in 2019 then went on distance learning so we weren't able to ever establish our coffee business but now seemed like the perfect time,” Hill said.
Hill said the experience of serving coffee to staff has given students a great experience with taking orders and handling business endeavors.
“Coffee by Kafe 56 gives Culinary 2 students their own little business to manage since Advanced Culinary runs Kafe 56 and is primarily in charge of our catered meals. Coffee by Kafe 56 allows more of the culinary students to develop food service, entrepreneurial and customer service skills,” she said.
Regarding the tasks the students have to complete when serving coffee includes counting up the orders from different teachers, and making sure that their drink is prepared in a timely manner.
“Timing is our biggest challenge right now, making sure coffees can be made accurately and delivered within the class period. Our staff has been very supportive and some days we make 30 drinks, which is a lot for our small operation. The kids are developing a flow now,” said Hill.
Southwest High School senior and culinary arts student Ginelle Jeffries, 17, said she is excited to get this opportunity to learn to make good coffee and have fun with flavors.
“It’s really interesting and it’s something different other than just cooking,” said Jeffries. “We've made salted caramel cold brews, vanilla cream cold brews and our seasonal flavor was pumpkin spice cold brew. My favorite to make has been the salted caramel.”
While the excitement for the coffee has been talked about around campus, students are not allowed to buy coffee from the culinary class due to dietary school guidelines that must be followed during school hours, thus only adults have this luxury of trying the coffee.
“They can only sell to the teachers solely because we run under cafeteria rules instead of restaurant rules,” Jeffries said.
In order to meet the regulations for serving food to students at school, the food must be fat free, sugar free and meet other regulations.
Southwest High School student and culinary arts senior Talisa Martinez, 17, said she is excited for these moments in her culinary class.
“I think it’s really fun and we get to use the profits to reimburse that money back into our culinary class,” she said.
According to Martinez, the salted caramel cold brew is the best selling drink they offer.
“We make cold brews and we have recently just started making espressos for lattes,” she said. “The salted caramel cold brew is a good drink because of the drizzle design on top.”
Southwest High School senior and culinary student Eduardo Galindo, 17, said he feels that this opportunity has brought the class closer together and has helped with skills regarding teamwork.
"Making coffee as a whole class has really helped everyone in my opinion, just having bonding skills has really helped us and we all work as one,¨ said Galindo. ¨It teaches us experience like if you want to go out and work at Starbucks or a coffee shop or open your own coffee shop, and it teaches us the importance of hospitality and making sure everything is perfect because we don’t want to put out stuff that is not the best quality."
