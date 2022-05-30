Students have more in their lives than school. School is important, yes, but over time the line between my personal life and school starts to fade, and this was especially true during distance learning. Distance learning showed me how invasive school can be into a student’s personal life, and it really shouldn’t be.
Distance learning brought school to home, and now every student was being watched by the teacher and their peers. It felt weird just to have a window into my house, where everyone could see me and the inside of my room.
Busywork was one of the most detrimental parts of distance learning. Long and repetitive work filled my assignments tab in the classroom. I would end up spending an unhealthy amount of time doing the work, and when I was done, it was late, and I was burnt out. So now, for a significant amount of time, even out of class, I was working on homework.
School ate up a significant amount of time, to the point where it was what I did from when I woke up, to when I went to bed. I saw my family even less despite me being at home all the time, just because I was stuck to a computer working on homework or trying to grasp how to do a math problem.
Time wasn’t the only concern. As you would expect, being in a chair for most of the day meant I was sedentary, and my physical health started to decline. This was the most demoralizing part of online school because I couldn’t do much about it. During the small amount of time between classes, I would get up to walk around or use dumbbells to make up for it, but by the end of the year, I had shown no signs of ever being physically fit. It really hurt me, since that was one of the qualities that I was proud of.
The influence that school had on me during distance learning made it feel like it was more in control of my life than I was, which I don’t think that anyone should experience. Now, a year later, it still does. My time is at the mercy of my assignment inbox.
Weekends aren’t weekends to me, only more time to work on assignments that there was clearly not enough time to do without spending a weekend on it. School is still the reason why I’m sometimes not able to see friends. Although, it’s a little easier now since I have experience from last year and friends that support me along the way.
