IV HIGH: Eagle Bucks impact students academically and emotionally

Ka- ching!!!! Students are now cashing in Eagle Bucks for prizes thanks to the new system that Southwest High School created for students.
Eagle Bucks are rewarded to students for positive behaviors inside and outside of the classroom. Teachers and other staff are given Eagle Bucks so they can catch students doing good, whether it is picking up litter, helping a classmate or exhibiting exceptional pride in their school.
Magnolia Martinez, the discipline assistant, said that the Eagle Buck system came from a program called Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, which shifts the focus from being punitive discipline into celebrating the positive behaviors of students.
“In the past we’ve had celebrations like having a good grade point average, but what I felt was missing is celebrating daily things such as acts of kindness, most improved, students who are doing something to help our school or office staff,” Martinez said. “So Eagle Bucks are rewarded to celebrate things that are not just academic.”
Some of the prizes include an original water bottle from the school, a duffle bag, movie tickets and even original Apple AirPods, which is the biggest prize for students.
Adrian Desiderio, a 16-year-old junior, said that he so far has only one Eagle Buck, but eventually wants to save up for the AirPod prize. He also said that if students want to earn some, they should be kind and considerate and remind teachers about Eagle Bucks.
Genaro Diaz, a Spanish teacher at Southwest High School, said that this is a motivation not only for school but for future aspects in life.
“This is one of many ways to motivate students to continue to do well in school. I believe this can motivate students to try and do better in their academics,” Diaz said. “This may not only motivate them to do better in school, but become better in all aspects of life.”
Alejandra Ortega, an 18-year-old senior, said she only has one Eagle Buck, but eventually hopes to save them up and win the AirPods. She also suggested students that if they want to win one, participate actively in class and turn in homework daily since they never know when a teacher will give them an Eagle Buck.
