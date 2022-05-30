More seats, shading, areas for gardening, a mindfulness spot and even a bulletin board: All these items are what the Health Occupations Students of America program at Southwest High School aspires to have at The Nest by the time fall 2022 rolls around.
The Nest is an outdoor place with tables and umbrellas at SHS where students can come sit down, talk, do homework or hang out with peers.
Jackie Valadez, HOSA teacher at SHS, said she has been listening to the students’ idea of The Nest since the start of online school.
“While we were online, the students were sharing that when they came back to in-person learning, they wanted to make a space on campus where students could reconnect and build relationships with their peers,” Valadez said.
Junior Laura Avila, 17, said she hopes her peers and other students will use The Nest.
“I think students will use this area as a hangout area during lunchtime or advisory. I am hoping that in the future it can also be utilized as a safe area for students to talk to people that can provide them with help and resources they may need,” Avila said.
Junior Arlin Alzate, 16, said they plan to use the area for enrichment activities.
“We already have Wellness Wednesdays in front of the K building, but we would like to intend that to the new area once it is built,” said Alzate. “Spreading the fun of taking care of your mental health is one of the many things we love to do at the Coalition.”
Alzate presented HOSA’s ideas for The Nest to the superintendent, Ward Andrus, who promised them $20,000 to develop the project.
“The source of the funds comes directly from the Central Union High School District, and their continued support is what has allowed us to do what we are doing,” Avila said.
Avila’s role included helping create the literal plans for The Nest and many other things.
“I have brainstormed many times on our views of how we want the Nest to be like and what activities we want to do in the area. A lot of our work and planning is through teamwork, and so we always have new ideas coming up,” Avila said.
The journey of building and creating The Nest has made Alzate realize that this area will make a difference at the school.
“Growing up, I didn’t have somebody tell me things like, ‘Hey it’s OK for you to slow down and take care of yourself, don’t burn yourself out.’ Knowing that future generations (of students) will have that, has definitely been an emotional and reassuring rollercoaster,” said Alzate.
Freshman Jenna Lomax, 14, said she is glad there is an outside space for students.
“This area has helped me with my school work and in finishing what I didn’t get to do the day before. Not only just to catch up on homework, but also to study and prepare for tests,” Lomax said.
