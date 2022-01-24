IV HIGH : Food backpack program feeds Southwest students

A Southwest High School program is providing students with an essential part of living: food.
The food backpack program is a partnership between Southwest High School and the Imperial Valley Food Bank Food that provides food every weekday for students who need food at home.
Frank Martinez, a security guard at Southwest High School who is in charge of the food backpacks, said that the food can be picked up for free in room B3 from Monday through Friday after 3:15 p.m.
“They are for everyone,” said Martinez. “You can come in and grab them, no questions asked.”
The food backpack program was established so that students in the Imperial Valley don’t have to worry about feeding themselves.
“We don't really know the struggles or the situation that the students in the program are dealing with, so we help them when they don’t have the assistance of a parent or caregiver,” said Jessica Espinoza, outreach manager at the Imperial Valley Food Bank.
Cecilia Regalado, who runs the food backpack program for Imperial Valley Food Bank, said the food bank will typically purchase milk, cereal, peanut butter, jelly and canned fruits for the food backpacks.
The food backpack program is supported by sponsors whose money is used to purchase food for the backpacks.
“The sponsor could adopt a child for $200 a year, so that we can purchase meals for the child,” Espinoza said.
Once the meals are purchased, they are sorted into bags and then picked up by the school, where students can acquire them before going home.
“We want the students to have access to food and not go hungry,” Espinoza said.
