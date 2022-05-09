EL CENTRO — The Southwest High School boys golf team recently concluded the 2022 season, and they learned skills that will help them get an ace in life as well as on the green.
The coach of the boys golf team, Anthony Escalera, has been coaching since 2009. He said he wants to give students every opportunity to help them learn about themselves as well as learn how to play golf.
“Everyone that comes out of my programs, they know they will conduct themselves with class,” said Escalera. “Having them remove their hats and shake hands is something that is very hard to teach and at this point, all of them are doing that.”
A junior Seth Birdsong, 17, said he began playing golf at a young age and it became a big part of his life. When he heard that Southwest High School had a golf team, he was motivated to become a more skilled golfer.
“I usually stay motivated by trying different techniques in my swing,” Birdsong said. “For example, lately, I’ve tried gaining power through my legs instead of my arms and sometimes I try hitting the ball in a controlled curve.”
Birdsong said he enjoys seeing the results of trying different variations in a golf swing such as shortening or lengthening the range of his back swings.
“I mostly learned how to play the game seriously and develop my swing. Things like stroke penalties and etiquette, along with getting the ball to go straighter and farther,” he said.
But, golf is also a mental game, and Birdsong said that he’s also working on keeping himself mentally composed.
“There are a lot of factors that can affect your game, whether it be other teammates or environmental hazards. I’ve found that just drowning out the noise really helps, and I’ve improved,” he said.
Diego Sanchez, a 17-year-old junior, said he was inspired by his father and an older brother who attended SHS, so he took this as an opportunity to learn golf.
“I was motivated by my family and mainly my father, who wants me to become better at golf than he ever was,” said Sanchez. “Also, the slight chance that I might be good enough to someday use this sport to make money.”
