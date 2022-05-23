This year, Southwest High School issued students Chromebooks, and many students have personalized their laptops by applying stickers to them.
Stickers may be easy to apply, but they are not easy to remove. There are many ways to remove stickers, and we put three popular methods to the test.
Before you start, remember not to get your laptop wet, or to use heat because it will damage the computer.
Method 1: damp rag
The first method is simple, and all you will need is a damp rag. Make sure to not wet the rag excessively otherwise you will get your laptop too wet and potentially damage it. Gently dab on the sticker, which will cause the sticker to get wet and start separating.
After trying it, the damp rag method did not work at all. It did not remove the sticker or the adhesive, and it could damage your computer if you use too much water.
Method 2: rubber eraser
The second method is a rubber eraser. The rubber eraser will cause friction by rubbing the eraser against the sticker, which will result in the adhesive being less sticky.
The rubber eraser method also did not work. The rubbing causes the eraser to fall apart and does not remove the sticker.
Method 3: petroleum jelly
The final method is petroleum jelly. Applying petroleum jelly will cause the adhesive on the stickers to loosen up, which will make the sticker easier to peel.
The petroleum jelly removed the sticker perfectly with no residue left.
While, there are other methods could be successful in removing stickers, it is crucial to remember not to apply any form of heat to your device. Heat will cause your laptop to overheat, which will result in it no longer working, or it might even melt the plastic.
We were satisfied with the results we achieved with the petroleum jelly. The product is readily available in most grocery stores and pharmacies. It's also not expensive. One ad online listed a 13-ounce jar for $2.39.
