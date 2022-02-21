IV HIGH: In-person learning challenges students’ mental health

Some students at Southwest High School say the return to in-class instruction is taking a toll on their mental health. They say they are having trouble readjusting to in-person learning, especially being back in close quarters with their peers and navigating a puzzling combination of digital and paper assignments.
Laura Avila, 16 is a junior at Southwest High School and chairperson for Coalition for Student Wellness, so she gets to participate and organize projects on behalf of students' mental health.
“Students are afraid of coming back because it is a new change once again,” Avila said. “We have all adapted to online learning and not talking to others. Now we have to come back with more than 2,000 students and socialize again. That creates anxiety for everyone.”
Leyna Lopez, a 16-year-old junior, said that in-person learning was not as easy as she would have liked it to be.
“A part of me wanted it to be exactly how it was before COVID-19 had happened,” Lopez said. “It was definitely an adjustment getting out of my house with a purpose, seeing so many people, physical (non-intentional) and verbal contact because my life went on pause for so long. While there were hard adjustments and anxiety, it all meant that our world would be closer to normal and I was no longer trapped.”
Avila said she has visibly seen the shift within high school students and how the majority are affected coming back to school due to the isolation from their peers and not being able to interact with anyone.
“I personally think that the isolation that came along with distance learning hit everybody on a different level,” she said. “As an example, my friend who is an extrovert struggled with not talking to friends as often, but I struggled more with my own thoughts and feelings.”
Lopez agreed that the social aspect of school has become more difficult after quarantine.
“One of the challenges is walking around so many people,” she said. “I didn’t know that I would come back and no longer want to make eye contact with people. Also, getting used to work was a whole process. I felt myself getting submerged into work so early in the year.”
Physically attending classes, which used to be normal, is difficult and creates mixed emotions for students wanting to return to school in person.
Junior Alyssa Cazares, 16, said it was hard to get “back in the groove.”
“Everything hit me all at once. [It is] a work overload,” Cazares said. “Some assignments are online and some are on paper [so it’s] hard to juggle what to turn in.”
Junior Auria Cisneros, 16, said that the assigned work is beginning to pile up, which is becoming very stressful for her.
“Surprisingly, when I went back to school I felt pretty normal besides the masks; however, academically, it has been hard feeling like I have been drowning in homework and tests from my classes,” Cisneros said.
Balancing out school work, teachers’ expectations and extracurricular activities have been an unexpected difficulty for some returning students. Cisneros said the assignments given have not allowed her to have any time for herself and she has not yet found a way to meet her teachers’ requirements.
“To be honest I haven’t really found a way to cope. I haven’t had much time to focus on myself,” she said.
The school does offer some opportunities for students to express themselves and get help dealing with the transition back to in-person learning. Some of the activities include restorative circle groups where students can talk about their feelings, which are moderated by a school counselor. The Associative Student Body has been encouraging students to create bonds with each other through lunch activities like games and karaoke, and by spreading positive messages around the school.
Despite the obstacles students have encountered in re-adjusting to life on campus, they say they are attempting to handle everything with time and patience.
Lopez said the best coping mechanism is to just take things day by day.
“I constantly just tell myself that I have responsibilities and things to get done. I'm finding myself and what works for me best,” she said. “I definitely struggle, but I like to tell myself that I'm allowed to give myself the time of the day, and tomorrow can be a more productive day than today.”
