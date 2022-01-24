IV HIGH: Key Club recycling program makes a difference

From collecting plastic bottles to recycling them, the Key Club recycling program found a way to keep their environment clean and took a step forward into making a change in our community this year at Southwest High School.
Key Club is a student-led service club affiliated with Kiwanis International whereby members can make a difference in their school, community and the lives of others. The club's service projects, such as its recycling program, can help build up leadership skills for the members who are participating, and they can also make lifelong friends.
The advisor of the Key Club, Claire Machado, said the group started a recycling program because they saw a problem with waste at the school.
“The purpose of the Key Club recycling program is to support our environment. We want to encourage our school and community to recycle and go green,” said Machado. “We noticed that recycling bins in classrooms and throughout were overflowing with plastic and cans, so we solved this problem by creating a recycling project.”
“At this time, we currently have 10 large blue recycling bins spread throughout campus and 44 cardboard recycling boxes in classrooms,” she said.
The members of Key Club are collecting their materials by coming into classrooms during advisory every Friday to check their recycling boxes and collecting the plastic. Once all the plastic is collected, they insert a new plastic bag into the box and bring all the collectibles into Machado’s classroom. On Friday afternoons, the members walk around campus and check on all the large recycling bins to separate and sort the materials outside of the cafeteria after school.
Hailey Aponte, a 17-year-old senior, has been in Key Club for three years and currently currently serves as president. It's her job to make sure everything runs smoothly and organized. Aponte first joined the club as a sophomore and continued to participate because she wants to help out in the community.
Aponte said she wants future Key Club members to continue the recycling program. She wants the club to do more big projects to make a difference in the community.
“Right now, I would say we collect around three or four full bags of recycling on average,” she said. “This is with bottles and cans not crushed down so it does not take up more space, but you would be surprised how much plastic we now know kids were throwing away because of our program.”
Natalia Montoya, a 17-year-old junior, said serving the community is important for Key Club and encourages her to want to be in it.
“Serving the community is important because it makes an impact, especially to our small town, El Centro, that we call home, so let’s serve and treat it like our home,” she said.
Nicole Byon, a 16-year-old junior, said one of the main reasons she joined Key Club was because her friends joined, but she has remained a member because she values the benefit the club has on the community.
“One of the main legacies that I would hope Key Club to achieve, especially with our recycling project, is how much we’ve been able to do with just two advisors and around 50 to 60 students,” Byon said. “I hope this will encourage more students to continue to join and for Key Club to grow.”
“I think it will be great for all students on campus to know that Key Club is an all-inclusive student service club that will help anyone make a difference in our school, community, and the lives of others,” Machado said.
