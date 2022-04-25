IV HIGH: Masks optional in schools

The sight of masks on everyone’s faces and the smell of hand sanitizer when entering the room is something students and teachers were used to since August 2021. Things have changed, and being on school grounds no longer requires masks.
At Southwest High School, masks are now optional since March 11, 2022, and students are no longer required to wear them inside or outside of classrooms during the 2021-2022 school year.
“The health department has now announced that masks are no longer required but highly recommended. Our school followed what the health department said,” Southwest High School Principal Matt Phillips said. “I do believe that students should wear a mask if wanted to, but it is an individual choice now.”
Although masks are no longer required, at SHS masks can still be found and are still provided at the school at the front gate, and many teachers still provide them inside of classrooms.
Although students now have the option to wear a mask, it has created a different environment for most students and staff members.
Cole Erro, an SHS student said he’s getting used to the change.
“I still wear my mask, but I think it’s interesting to see who in the classroom is still wearing one because we get to see their actual faces,” Erro said.
Justin Johnston, a student at SHS said the new mask rule makes it easier for him to get a true sense of who his classmates are.
“I finally got to see my classmate’s faces without masks. It was something weird now that would have been normal for me back then,” Johnston said.
Aside from readjusting to seeing people without masks, the new mask rule has made students feel like they are somewhat back to normal.
Camila Moreno, a student at SHS said that the new mask rule has made school feel normal again after the pandemic.
“I like the new mask rule. It makes the school feel like it did my freshman year of high school. It kind of makes it seems like the pandemic is over,” she said. “Although masks are no longer required, I think school is a safe place where an individual can decide if wearing one is better for them. It’s a new thing for us as students, but it’s a step forward in beating the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.