IV HIGH: New film club is to make a debut at Southwest High School

Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.