IV HIGH: New film club is to make a debut at Southwest High School

Southwest High School is ready to pull out the Oscars and red carpets as it makes way for its new upcoming Southwest High School Film Club to be held in Room K-57 on campus.
The school is about to add a new club to campus that is meant to bring students who appreciate the evolution of cinema and want to connect with other students who analyze different films. The club will meet at the school and the specific dates for when they will gather together are yet to be determined.
The club’s president and Southwest High School senior Sebastian Espinoza, 17, said he is excited to announce the arrival of the club where students will gather to watch and analyze movies as well as the evolution of cinematography.
“We will be reviewing past generation visual effects, computer-generated imagery, and general cinematography and its evolution up to the 21st century,” Espinoza said.
“I thought it would be really cool to watch movies with my friends and talk amongst each other,” he said.
The club’s advisor, agriculture teacher at Southwest High School, Shanna Abatti-Fitzurka, has opened up her classroom for the club meetings. Fitzurka said that the promotions and club activities are completely student-driven and she is happy to open up a space for them.
“I wanted to give them the opportunity to create a club and be successful, [which] is why I decided to be the advisor for this club,” she said.
Fitzurka said the students who belong to the club are beyond excited to begin meeting, and it is a great club to get together, have fun and engage and eat popcorn. The club plans to meet in Fitzurka’s classroom during advisory and after school twice a month once the final step for being approved by the Associated Student Body is completed.
The club’s secretary and Southwest High School senior Daniel Romero, 17, expressed excitement about the club.
“I decided to join because ever since I was young, watching films has always been a highlight, and having the opportunity to gain more knowledge on how they’re developed intrigued me,” he said.
Romero said the club plans to promote itself by telling fellow classmates as well as by creating social media pages such as an Instagram account to spread the word.
“If you or one of your friends are interested in film, this could be a great opportunity to further expand your perspective on its evolution,” he said.
Vice president and Southwest High School senior Joseph Montano, 18, said anyone can join, and it will be a fun club for those who are interested in different films. Students who are interested in joining can ask for more information from Fitzurka or Espinoza.
“I love movies [and] watching movies with people,” Montano said.
