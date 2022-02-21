IV HIGH: Quarantine helped teachers and students prepare for a new stage in their lives

Teachers and students of Southwest High school say they picked up many different hobbies and skills during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, due to being in quarantine for nearly two years.
In March 2020, Southwest High school closed its gates to avoid the spread of the SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Along with the citizens of Imperial County, the staff and students were to follow strict social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
Although quarantine became exhausting, many students and teachers of SHS say they found the opportunity to develop hobbies, learn new skills, and participate in indoor activities.
Jacqueline Pleitez, fine arts teacher at Southwest, reported she spent a stressful but heartwarming quarantine as she welcomed the arrival of her first child.
“I became a mother in November 2020, and it was not easy transitioning from me, myself and I to giving my full attention 24/7 to a baby,” said Pleitez.
She said that it was overwhelming adjusting to all the different changes that were occurring around her all at once. Despite all the changes, she said she felt grateful for all the extra time she received.
“I think that quarantine was a blessing in disguise because I was able to stay at home with my baby so it allowed me to focus entirely on his care,” said Pleitez.
Like Pleitez, some students of SHS said they also picked up new life skills during quarantine.
“I learned how to drive, for a few months, with the help of my mom in the fields,” said junior Miguel Magaña, 16.
He said he learned to drive very quickly and became interested in investments with the influence of a couple of his friends.
“I watched videos about investments, learning how to make more money, make more income through many different ways,” Magaña said.
He learned how to properly manage his money, and save up for any particular things he would like to buy in the future.
While some learned to drive, others learned to cook and bake. Students said quarantine sparked the desire to become more self-sufficient and productive due to the significant amount of spare time in their hands.
“My mother always told me to learn to be more independent, and I really don’t know how to cook, so I just wanted to start and see where I could go with cooking,” said junior Rebeca Ramos, 16.
Similarly, freshman Jenna Lomax, 14, learned to bake during quarantine and found a creative way to have fun throughout the learning process.
“I learned how to bake, not professionally, but I learned to bake well. Sometimes my friend and I would bake together, we would do competitions for Valentine’s Day or any other holidays,” said Lomax.
Overall, people took advantage of the time they had to learn skills to make their lives better.
“I feel like even though quarantine was tough, it also gave people an opportunity to have more time for themselves and invest in what’s important,” Ramos said.
